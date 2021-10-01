"That just makes no sense" - Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo cannot understand why Bobby Lashley has lost four matches in two weeks after his dominant reign as WWE Champion.

Lashley held the WWE Championship for 196 days before losing the title to Big E on the September 13 episode of RAW. Since then, he has lost one pay-per-view match and another two matches on RAW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo questioned why WWE is suddenly booking Lashley to lose.

“I wonder, Chris, was this a situation where Bobby got the spot and maybe he asked for more money because, I don’t know, bro, but you had a guy that was so strong that all of a sudden, over a couple of weeks, the guy’s so beatable. When I see stuff like that, that’s when with me that’s always a red flag that, okay, something happened behind the scenes that we don’t know about, because that just makes no sense,” Russo said.

Bobby Lashley’s recent WWE defeats

Bobby Lashley’s run of losses started when Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The All Mighty. A week later, Roman Reigns pinned Lashley in a Triple Threat match – also involving Big E – on the September 20 episode of RAW.

At Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Lashley joined forces with AJ Styles and Omos in a losing effort against The New Day. The former WWE Champion then unsuccessfully challenged Big E for the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage match on this week’s RAW.

The latest episode of RAW also saw Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin reunite The Hurt Business with Lashley.

