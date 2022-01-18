"That's done for a reason" - Vince Russo says WWE is intentionally causing top star to fail (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has alleged that Damian Priest may not be pushed by WWE on purpose.

Priest has had a solid run since being called up to the main roster last year, featuring heavily on WWE RAW. He has held the US title for over 150 days after winning it from Sheamus at last year's SummerSlam.

But, on this week's episode of RAW, Priest suffered his first clean loss since being called up to main roster when he lost to Kevin Owens. On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed how WWE had piped in fan cheers during the show but did not do so during Priest's match:

"The cheers were so piped in tonight. Well, think about that, the cheers were piped in but we're not piping in the cheers for Damian Priest. You've got to understand that's how they control things. They're piping in crowd noise throughout the entire show, but, what, the guy is taking a pi*s break when Damian Priest is out there? There's nobody to hit the button? That's done for a reason."

Russo then added:

"They can pass you or fail you. You can go out there and if they don't hit the button, 'Oh, shoot, I don't think Damian Priest is over (with the fans)."

Check out the entire episode of Legion of Raw below:

Russo criticized the twin personalities of Priest's character in WWE and thinks that the latest addition to the gimmick is not necessary as the United States Champion has a nice personality that need not be changed.

What will the next few months hold for Damian Priest in WWE?

Damien Priest will be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match later this month and could be one of the dark horses. The US Champion was in his first Royal Rumble match last year, where he lasted 15 minutes and took out four other stars.

Priest is currently in a feud with Owens on RAW and the two stars could have a title match at a future date.

They could clash at next month's Elimination Chamber show, which will take place for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

