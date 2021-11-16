"This kid should have been wrapped up in bandages" - wrestling veteran suggests how WWE should have booked Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Dominik Mysterio was not needed on RAW this week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo reviewed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Russo was surprised at how Dominik Mysterio was booked on the show after the beating he received at the hands of Bobby Lashley last week.

Russo stated that Dominik Mysterio was demolished by Lashley last week and this week, he was back on TV showing no sign of damage. Russo suggested that Bobby Lashley should have intervened and asked WWE creative to bar Dominik from appearing on TV this week.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, didn't we watch the murder of Dominik Mysterio last week? Wasn't the guy murdered last week? Not only did he not miss tonight's show, the kid got his b*tt kicked. This kid should have been wrapped up in bandages, but Nah bro. Are you kidding me? What Lashley did to this kid did not faze him whatsoever. Can Bobby please say something? Can Bobby Lashley say, 'Should he really be on the show this week?' They didn't even use him in the match. He wasn't needed," Russo said.

Dominik Mysterio watched cautiously as Bobby Lashley took on Rey Mysterio

This week on RAW, Rey Mysterio took on “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in the main event. Bobby Lashley dominated the matchup and caught Mysterio in the Hurt Lock for the win.

This led to WWE official Adam Pierce coming down to the arena and making some changes to the RAW Survivor Series team. Pierce announced that Rey Mysterio would be replaced soon after Austin Theory emerged to hit Dominik with his ATL and took Mysterio's place in the RAW men's team for Survivor Series.

