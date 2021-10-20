Vince Russo believes that returning to WWE was a bad career move for Eva Marie (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke about WWE superstar Eva Marie's stint with the company since her return earlier this year.

The former WWE head writer was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo" with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Since her return, the Leader of Eva-lution was paired with Doudrop in a feud against Alexa Bliss. Following that, Eva Marie was demolished by Doudrop on RAW.

Russo detailed how WWE has lowered Eva Marie's stock since her return to the company. He complained that Eva's dismal booking on RAW did not benefit any other superstar either. Russo indicated that WWE had lost its touch of creating new stars and the booking did not make any business sense.

Here is what Russo had to say about Eva's booking:

"We talk about Eva Marie. You're gonna tell me regardless of what money she was making, you're gonna tell me the last three months we saw of Eva Marie on TV did not lower her stock? What is the benefit? This isn't the old WWE. See again bro, a lot of this comes down to being marks for the business. Because business-wise, strictly business, makes no sense," Russo said.

Eva Marie is out of action with an elbow injury

On the September 27 episode of RAW, Doudrop turned her attention to RAW Women's champion Charlotte Flair. Doudrop answered Charlotte's open challenge and put on a show before she was distracted by Eva Marie, allowing the Queen to pick up the win with a Natural Selection.

After the match, Doudrop got her retribution with a clothesline. This sent Eva into a fit of rage and she started a tirade against the women's division. Shayna Baszler then came to the ring and brutally attacked Eva. The Queen of Spade stomped Eva's arm on the steel steps and left the Leader of Eva-lution crying for help.

Marie was later evaluated and carried out for a possible dislocation of her elbow.

