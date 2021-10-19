"I can't imagine how these guys do that" - Vince Russo on the mindset of current WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW discussing the poor booking of WWE talent.

Russo reviewed the entire episode of Monday Night RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone and pointed out major booking errors that made no sense to casual fans. During the podcast, the former WWE head writer also suggested some better ways to book the current WWE talent.

Vince Russo recalled his final days during his stint at TNA when he did not like the storylines. He mentioned that he did what he was told even though he did not like the angles. He then detailed that the current crop of WWE talent must be feeling dejected after working on bad storylines week after week.

"I think I said this once, but when I gave my notice the first time in TNA and I left, they put me in an angle with Dusty. And Chris I had nothing to do with the creative, but I was on my way out and I did whatever they told me to do. And quite frankly, I hated the story and it was so difficult for me to do. Chris, that was for a couple of weeks. I could not imagine being a talent and being told to go out there for years and years and years and you hate what you're doing. I hated it for two weeks bro. Any longer, I can't imagine how these guys do that," Russo said.

All eyes will now be on WWE's Crown Jewel event

WWE is ready for its marquee international event, Crown Jewel, scheduled for this Thursday. WWE has advertised a WrestleMania-worthy card with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar main eventing the show in a bout for the WWE Universal Championship.

The show will also feature the likes of Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Another noteworthy match will involve WWE Hall of Famer Edge going up against Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.

