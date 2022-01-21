"They're going to eff with him" - Ex-WWE writer on why Vince McMahon won't release SmackDown star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon doesn't want to release Mustafa Ali from his WWE contract because they want to mess with him for disrespecting McMahon.

Ali revealed on Twitter that he has asked for his release from the company, stating that he will not be able to deliver his message in WWE. He has been with the promotion for six years after signing with them in 2016.

On Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Dr. Chris Featherstone was joined by Vince Russo and Diamond Dallas Page, where they discussed several topics. The trio touched on Mustafa Ali's current situation in WWE and why the company might not be willing to release him. Russo believes Vince McMahon is trying to make Ali's life a little more difficult.

"Bro, you know why, Page (DDP) knows why. Page might not say it, but I'll say it: They're going to eff with him. If he had a throwdown with Vince McMahon... you know I'm an honest guy - this is how the business works. If he had a throwdown with Vince and if there was any disrespect or anything like that, bro, we're not going to make it easy for you."

Russo added that he didn't think WWE was worried about Ali jumping ship to AEW:

"The bottom line is, they've not used him, they're not using him. Obviously, if they saw something in him they would be using him. So, why wouldn't they let him go? Do you think Vince McMahon really cares if he goes to AEW? Absolutely not. You keep hearing about a 'heated exchange' - you don't have a 'heated exchange' with Vince McMahon without consequences."

DDP cited the example of Cody Rhodes, who asked for his release from the company and turned his pro wrestling career around following his exit from WWE.

WWE reportedly sees "value" in Mustafa Ali

A recent report has revealed that the company thinks that Ali is an asset to have, which is why they haven't granted his release.

The former 205 Live Superstar reportedly has several years remaining on his current contract with the company.

Ali is rumored to have had a heated row with Vince McMahon over a new character, which the SmackDown Superstar felt he would never want to do.

