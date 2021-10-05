"They’re wasting a lot of his limited time" – Former WWE head writer on WWE misusing AJ Styles (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed WWE's booking of AJ Styles and Omos.

AJ Styles and Omos seemed to be an unstoppable force after winning the RAW tag titles at WrestleMania. However, their dominance on the red brand was cut short by the unlikely team of Randy Orton and Riddle at SummerSlam.

Russo said that WWE was wasting away whatever time AJ Styles had left in the ring. He suggested that WWE may have plans to turn Omos heel and take down Styles, but the angle has played out for a long time already.

"Yeah bro, I mean when they took the belts off of them, that kind of told us that it wasn't going the way they had planned on it going. So what changed since you took the belts off of them? I don't really understand, you know bro. Unless their big plan is Omos turning on AJ, and that making him a heel and AJ a babyface. They’re wasting a lot of his limited time that he has left," Russo said.

AJ Styles and Omos will challenge RK-Bro at Crown Jewel

Since their encounter at SummerSlam, AJ Styles and Omos have been at odds with RK-Bro. There have been several faceoffs between the two teams, but Styles and his colossus haven't been able to win back the gold.

After the two nights of the WWE Draft, the two teams again found themselves on RAW and at loggerheads with each other. Styles and Omos will meet RK-Bro in a match in Saudi Arabia on October 21 at Crown Jewel with the RAW Tag Team Championships at stake.

Will Riddle and Randy Orton continue their dream run as the tag team or will Styles and Omos clinch back tag team gold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

