"Shame on you" - Mick Foley's heartbreaking comment to former WWE writer after infamous incident (Exclusive)

Mick Foley joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013
Modified Nov 15, 2021 11:55 PM IST
News

Vince Russo recently revealed that Mick Foley partly blamed him for Shawn Michaels’ controversial WWE Survivor Series 1997 win over Bret Hart.

Russo was working as a WWE writer at the time of the infamous incident, which became known as the Montreal Screwjob. Days before the pay-per-view, he gave Vince McMahon the idea to award the victory to Michaels without Hart knowing.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he was “heartbroken” when Foley confronted him about the outcome of the match.

“And, bro, I gotta tell you, I’ll never forget this because this broke my heart more than anything. So, bro, dead silence in the back, nobody saying nothing… just looks being exchanged. And I’ll never forget, bro, Mick Foley came up to me and said to me, ‘Vince, shame on you.’ And that broke my heart, and I just said to him, I said, ‘Mick, you don’t understand,’” he said.

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo give an in-depth explanation about his role in the Montreal Screwjob.

Mick Foley walked out of WWE after Survivor Series 1997

On this day, 1997, @ShawnMichaels defeated @BretHart for the #WWE Championship after Vince McMahon forced the timekeeper to ring the bell. This event, is historically and infamously remembered as "The Montreal Screwjob". https://t.co/Hyo8947uTC

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told his roster that anyone who had a problem with his Montreal Screwjob decision was free to leave the company.

Mick Foley, who was one of WWE’s top stars at the time, initially walked out in support of Bret Hart. However, as he recalled to ESPN in 2016, he changed his mind due to a loophole in his contract.

“My wife pointed out that there was something in my contract that said I would be breaching my contract and couldn't work anywhere in the world for the next five years if I just sat home. I came back and I was embraced, and it was never held against me – as a matter of fact, I think Mr. McMahon respected it,” he said.

Following his brief protest, Mick Foley defeated Rocky Maivia at a RAW television taping just two days after Survivor Series 1997.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

