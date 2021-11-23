"He ain't going off no sunset" - Wrestling veteran on Vince McMahon's WWE appearances (Exclusive)

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon being on TV this week on the latest episode of Sporskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

McMahon made a rare appearance at Survivor Series with one of Cleopatra's eggs from the movie Red Notice. During the pay-per-view, the egg was stolen and Vince ordered the whole WWE roster to be present on RAW in order to find the culprit.

Speaking to to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo commented on Vince McMahon being featured on WWE TV. He mentioned that McMahon was unlike other billionaires who, in their later years, often disappeared from public light.

Here's what Russo had to say about Vince McMahon:

"You know what the funny thing is? When rich, billionaire, powerful men get older, they usually disappear. Like bro, Ted Turner. How often do you see a Ted Turner? They kind of drift off into the sunset. You never really hear or see about them but not him bro. He ain't going off no sunset, bro," Russo said.

Russo asserted that McMahon would continue to appear on WWE TV for as long as possible.

Vince McMahon awarded a title opportunity to Austin Theory on RAW

In a bid to find the stolen egg, Vince McMahon enlisted the help of WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce. McMahon told the duo to find the egg and the culprit before the end of RAW. The Chairman of WWE also offered a title shot at the WWE Championship to anyone who could find the golden egg.

The mystery of the stolen egg was finally solved midway into the show when Austin Theory was caught as the culprit. However, Vince McMahon was impressed with his guts to return the egg and offered him the title match against Big E.

