"Then we're not doing it" - Vince Russo on Owen Hart rejecting WWE romance storyline (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has recalled how Owen Hart once rejected the idea for his character to have a crush on former WWE star Debra.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, thought it would be “hysterical” if the former two-time Intercontinental Champion became involved in the romance storyline. At the time, Debra managed both Hart and Jeff Jarrett on WWE television.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said Hart turned down the storyline out of respect for his wife Martha.

“Bro, we had discussed it and I’ll never forget, bro, he came up to me at a TV and he just said to me, he goes, ‘Vince, this story idea with Debra and everything… bro, the idea of the angle and the story would crush Martha.’ Martha would have gotten so upset. ‘Vince, I can’t do that to my wife.’ And, bro, this is Owen telling me. As soon as Owen is telling me, I immediately said to him, ‘Okay, bro, then we’re not doing it. It’s that simple,’” Russo said.

Vince Russo respected Owen Hart’s loyalty

Owen Hart sadly passed away at the age of 34 after a tragic accident at WWE’s Over the Edge pay-per-view in 1999. He and Martha had two children together, Oje Edward Hart (born in 1992) and Athena Christie Hart (born in 1995).

Vince Russo added that Martha never had to worry about her husband being unfaithful while he was on the road with WWE.

“I explained to him, I said, ‘Owen, the reason why I wanted to do it was I just thought you’d be hysterical in that role.’ But even a storyline, bro, that involved him having a crush, ‘Oh, Vince, I can’t do that,’ and I was like, ‘Man, bro, this is a real man, this is a real man.’ That’s the one thing like that I’ll always remember about him, bro, that always, always sticks out,” Russo stated.

AEW recently announced a collaboration with the Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) to honor his legacy.

As part of the collaboration, the company will produce the late superstar's merchandise and include him in the upcoming AEW video game. AEW also plans to stage the annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

