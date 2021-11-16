“I think that's the top draw” - Vince Russo picks his star attraction on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about how it's unclear which WWE star, such as Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, and Riddle, could be considered the main attraction on RAW.

The Original Bro and The Prince are two of the most popular competitors on the red brand, but both men lost their matches on Monday night. This outcome wasn't an exception; many fans continue to criticize the fact that Riddle, Balor and other stars lose on a regular basis. This booking pattern makes it difficult for the company to build genuine stars the same way it used to.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo shared his thoughts on Monday's show and wondered which star on the show could be considered the top draw. He then argued that Riddle could be the answer because he attracts a lot of fans.

"Bro, I swear to God, those people in attendance, I would like to ask them one simple question — who are you paying to see?" said Russo. "I guarantee you, there are a ton of kids that want to see Riddle. I guarantee you that that are a bunch of kids that want to go to the show to see Riddle. And I think that's the top draw."

"Who are you paying money to see?" Russo continued. "Are you paying money to see Kevin Owens? Are you paying money to see Finn Balor? Are you paying your hard-earned money to see Becky Lynch?"

You can watch the full video here:

Riddle was pinned on WWE RAW this week

The Original Bro competed on this week's episode of WWE RAW, as he teamed up with WWE Champion Big E to face The Usos. Seth Rollins' interference ruined the match, but it turned into a six-man tag when Randy Orton came to the ring. He evened the odds by fighting alongside his partner, Riddle.

With this clash between The Usos and RK-Bro, WWE offered a preview of their match at WWE Survivor Series. The SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions, respectively, will wage war for brand supremacy at the pay-per-view on Sunday.

Rollins ultimately rolled up Riddle for the win, prompting an infuriated Randy Orton to drop Jey Uso with another RKO. Though The Original Bro took the pin, he remains one of the most prominent members of the red brand's roster.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Sound off below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Is Riddle the top star on WWE RAW? Yes No 4 votes so far