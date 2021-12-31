Former WWE writer thinks Bray Wyatt's creativity was misunderstood by "Mumbles" Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon struggled to understand Bray Wyatt’s creative ideas in WWE.

Wyatt performed as the mysterious Eater of Worlds character on WWE’s main roster between 2013 and 2018. Following an eight-month absence, he created two new personas upon his return in 2019: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “Firefly Fun House” Bray Wyatt.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, shared his thoughts on Wyatt's run with the company during a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone. He jokingly referred to Vince McMahon as “Mumbles McMahon”, and he argued that the WWE Chairman likely failed to understand Wyatt’s pitches.

“It’s not even the creative team," said Russo. "It’s Mumbles McMahon. And, bro, let’s be honest, Mumbles is doing pre-tapes around a pencil, so when you’ve got a Bray Wyatt sitting across from Mumbles with this [creative] story… it’s beyond Vince, bro. Vince doesn’t understand anything with layers, bro.... It’s got to be very, very basic.”

Vince Russo compares Bray Wyatt to Raven

Like Bray Wyatt, former WWE Superstar Raven was known for having one of the most creative minds in the wrestling business. The two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion worked for Vince McMahon in 1993 and 1994 before he returned for another spell with WWE between 2000 and 2003.

Vince Russo compared the two stars and expressed his belief that the WWE Chairman has always struggled to work with performers who pitch long-term storyline ideas.

“It’s the Raven effect," Russo added. "When you’re a guy that thinks like Raven and you’re sitting across from a wrestling promoter… I’m being honest, bro, he’s not gonna get the level of layers and sophistication and storytelling. He’s just not going to get it, bro.”

Russo said earlier this week that Bray Wyatt’s main-roster impact in 2013 reminded him of Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior's debuts. He thinks the former Wyatt Family leader was tailor-made to become WWE's next version of The Undertaker.

