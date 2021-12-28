Vince Russo compares released WWE Superstar to Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt had a similar aura to Macho Man Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior.

Wyatt surprisingly received his release from WWE in July after he spent 12 years with Vince McMahon’s company. Like Savage and Warrior, the three-time World Champion was presented as one of WWE’s top stars early on in his WWE career.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo compared Wyatt’s initial impact to that of Savage and Warrior. He added that the former Wyatt Family leader would have become an even bigger star if he had defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31.

“When Bray Wyatt came up, it was kind of like the first time we saw Savage," said Russo. "You knew nobody’s gonna touch this guy. The first time you saw Warrior, you knew this is a once-in-every-25-years type of talent. That’s what they had with Bray, bro, and he was tailor-made to let ‘Taker make him.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on how The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak should have ended.

Vince Russo thinks WWE “butchered” Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt performed as the mysterious Eater of Worlds character on WWE’s main roster between 2013 and 2018. Upon his return in 2019, the former Nexus member began performing as two different characters: “The Fiend” and “Firefly Fun House” Bray Wyatt.

Reflecting on the popularity of Wyatt's Eater of Worlds persona, Vince Russo questioned how WWE could “butcher” a Superstar of his caliber:

“You’ve gotta remember what was happening organically, bro," Russo continued. "You’ve gotta remember the ring entrance, you’ve gotta remember the fireflies. You’ve gotta remember all that stuff, bro. They [WWE] butchered it.”

Russo also said Wyatt should have been "untouchable" as soon as he joined the main roster. He believes the 34-year-old possessed the ability to not only defeat The Undertaker, but also become the next version of The Deadman in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which of these scenarios would you prefer? Bray Wyatt debuts in AEW Bray Wyatt returns to WWE 0 votes so far