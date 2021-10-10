"The greatest performer I ever worked with" - Vince Russo heaps praise on WWE Hall of Famer

With decades of experience in the wrestling industry, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has worked with numerous top stars. He believes that Shawn Michaels was the best of them all.

Speaking with Andrew Donnelly of Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo shared his opinions on a diverse range of topics. He was faced with the choice of selecting the better performer between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

Here's what he had to say while discussing the importance of writing for such talent.

"Shawn Michaels was the greatest performer I ever worked with... When you're writing with people as great as Mick Foley, and Rock and Austin and Shawn and Taker an DX and all these guys- when you're writing for talent that this is this great, bro, your writing game has to be up here because if your writing game isn't up here bro, then you're gonna bring them down. You're gonna bring that talent down," said Vince Russo.

However, when asked who was better "as a person" among the two, Russo chose Bret Hart. You can check out Vince Russo discussing various topics varying from the Attitude Era to AEW.

Vince Russo was the head writer of WWE in the Attitude Era

Vince Russo was the head writer of WWE from 1997 to 1999. He is credited with ideating some of the most memorable angles during the dawn of the Attitude Era. Russo created and pitched ideas for various top stars at the time. During his time, WWE RAW overtook WCW Nitro in the Monday Night Wars.

However, Russo left WWE and joined WCW. He worked on and off until 2000. Later in 2002, Russo was brought into WWE as a consultant. Within two weeks, Russo left and went to the newly formed TNA (now IMPACT), where he spent almost a decade.

