"She's gonna come back in a totally different character" - Ex-WWE writer predicts Alexa Bliss' future (Exclusive)

Vince Russo expects Alexa Bliss to return as a new character when she next appears on WWE television.

Bliss last appeared in WWE at Extreme Rules in September when she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship. Flair tore apart Bliss’ doll, Lilly, following the match, prompting the five-time women’s champion to break down in tears.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the popular superstar’s next possible storyline development:

“Alexa Bliss has to speak up. We just came off the Bray [Wyatt] thing and whatever she was doing with the doll. You know darn well, Chris, now she’s gonna come back in a totally different character, but zero transition. You’re telling the audience, ‘Okay, bro, forget everything you saw.’ No, bro, they’re not gonna forget everything they saw.”

In the video above, Vince Russo also explains why WWE should tell parts of Alexa Bliss’ real-life story on television.

Vince Russo hopes Alexa Bliss’ next storyline makes sense

WWE has abruptly ended several storylines in 2021 without an explanation. Aleister Black and Keith Lee, for example, looked set to receive pushes just weeks before they were released.

When Alexa Bliss is reintroduced to WWE programming, Vince Russo hopes her character’s next transition is logical from a storyline perspective.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of TV, and sometimes things are not going to work, but you just can’t end something and start something without that transition and explanation. And, bro, that’s just what the WWE does all the time,” Russo added.

While Bliss’ return date is unclear, it has already been confirmed that she will remain on RAW moving forward. The red brand selected the 30-year-old on the second night of this year’s WWE Draft in October.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Alexa Bliss win the RAW Women's Championship again? Yes No 11 votes so far