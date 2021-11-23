"Maybe Vince felt bad" - former WWE writer suggests a possible reason for Queen Zelina's push (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes there's a specific reason for Queen Zelina's recent push on WWE RAW.

Vega returned to the company earlier this year after she was released last fall. She subsequently lost every match until her luck turned around in September. Since then, Vega has been on a roll. In October, she emerged victorious in the Queen's Crown tournament, and she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer recalled how Vega recently revealed that Vince McMahon personally apologized for not featuring her on the 9/11 tribute episode of SmackDown. Russo then suggested that McMahon is pushing Queen Zelina to make up for the fact that her match got cut from that special edition of SmackDown.

"Well, bro, I was also reading something where she said Vince apologized to her about the 9/11 match," said Russo. "Remember? I can't imagine I'm saying this, but maybe Vince felt bad. Maybe this is their way of making it up to her."

Russo also mentioned that Nikki A.S.H. had fallen down the ranks of the women's division, as he pointed out that she was main-eventing the show this past summer. On Monday, A.S.H.'s cold streak continued when she and Rhea Ripley lost the tag titles to Vega and Carmella.

"I'm watching this, and I'm like, bro wasn't Nikki Cross in the main event of RAW like 3 months ago? She was in the main event bro," Russo continued.

Queen Zelina won her first championship in WWE on Monday

Queen Zelina and Carmella have previously defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on WWE RAW. When the titles were on the line on Monday's episode, Vega and Carmella earned the win once again.

Late in the match, Carmella isolated Ripley and sent her into the ring post with a kick. With A.S.H. by herself, Queen Zelina dropped her with Code Red to win the match and the titles. In doing so, Vega won her first championship as a WWE Superstar.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Sound off below.

