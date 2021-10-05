"How are you gonna get the girl over that way?" - former WWE writer questions Doudrop and Shayna Baszler segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the Shayna Baszler and Doudrop angle that played out on RAW this week.

The former WWE head writer was puzzled by the way WWE booked the confrontation between the two stars. He explained that he wasn't sure whether this direction was the best way to get Doudrop over with the WWE Universe.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"So Dana does the job, now we're breaking Dana's arm," said Russo. "Here comes Doudrop for the save. Okay, so what does she do, bro? She completely turns her back on Shayna Baszler, which nobody would ever do. Baszler hits her, and she does nothing."

"She literally let Baszler walk away and I'm like, 'How are you gonna get the girl over that way?'" Russo continued. "She just got hit from behind, wasn't enough to knock her out, she's up now and she's not going to give a receipt?"

After her partnership with Eva Marie imploded at SummerSlam, Doudrop has emerged as a dominant force in the Women's Division on the red brand. With Marie currently on the shelf with a storyline injury, Doudrop is now free to pave her own path in WWE. Fans witnessed a glimpse of her immense potential when she came face-to-face with Shayna Baszler Monday night on RAW.

Doudrop saved Dana Brooke from Shayna Baszler on RAW

The Queen of Spades was at her devastating best this week on RAW. She made quick work of Dana Brooke in a singles matchup and looked to inflict more even damage after the match. The former NXT Women's Champion positioned Brooke's arm on the steel steps, but Doudrop came to ringside and stopped Baszler in her tracks.

In response, The Queen of Spades tried to blindside Doudrop with an elbow, but the fan-favorite star was unfazed by the shot. Instead, she stared Baszler down, hinting at a potential clash between the two in the near future.

What did you think of the confrontation between Doudrop and Shayna Baszler? Sound off below.

