"I will never understand" - Vince Russo questions why legends return after retirement (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says he cannot understand why some retired wrestlers risk their health by returning to the ring.

Bryan Danielson, Christian, Edge, and Sting have all made in-ring comebacks in recent years after retiring due to injuries. Paige’s possible return has also been a talking point lately after she posted a picture of her old wrestling boots on Twitter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said he only has “absolute love” for his family and not the wrestling business.

“Bro, I will never understand that absolute love for something other than my children, my family, my wife, my dad. I will never understand that type of love and passion for a hobby or a job because I’ve never had that. Never. All I do know is all of the people you just mentioned, I would have to assume they have plenty of money. On top of that, bro, the same people have already made a name for themselves in the industry, which means they can go on to do many, many, many other things,” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s thoughts on recent speculation about Paige possibly reversing her retirement decision.

Vince Russo on the logic behind Sting’s return

Sting retired from wrestling in 2016 after suffering a serious neck injury during a match against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015. Earlier this year, he made his in-ring return with AEW at the age of 61.

Vince Russo, who worked with Sting in WCW and IMPACT, believes the WWE Hall of Famer’s return was motivated by the way his career ended.

“I know Sting personally a little bit. That stuff that happened with Rollins, this is a guy that had a legendary career, decades and decades, this was not the way he wanted to go out. I think that had something to do with Sting returning to the ring, I really do,” Russo said.

Sting has won four tag team matches alongside Darby Allin since returning to the ring in March 2021.

