"I know that hurt him" - Former WWE personality raises concern over Big E's dangerous RAW spot (Exclusive)

Vince Russo shared his concerns over a dangerous spot from the latest episode of RAW that featured Big E and Kevin Owens.

The most recent edition of Monday Night RAW ended with Kevin Owens unleashing a vicious assault on Big E, and the WWE Champion even had to take a painful powerbomb on the ring apron as part of the attack.

WWE @WWE

WAS IT ONLY A MATTER OF TIME?



has SNAPPED!

#WWERaw NOT AGAIN!!!WAS IT ONLY A MATTER OF TIME? @FightOwensFight has SNAPPED! NOT AGAIN!!!WAS IT ONLY A MATTER OF TIME?@FightOwensFight has SNAPPED!#WWERaw https://t.co/mwQA9TaDxD

Vince Russo didn't like the apron spot one bit and felt that it wasn't safe for a performer like Big E to be on the receiving end of the move. The former WWE personality said Big E might have hurt himself from the apron bomb and advised talent against taking similar bumps.

Russo had the following to say about the spot on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Bro, what, that bump on the side of the ring is a dangerous bump. Bro, there is no give. There is no give when you're throwing a guy the size of Big E in the side of the ring. Bro, that will screw you up. I looked at that. I know that hurt him. There is no way that didn't hurt him. I'm like, 'Why are you doing that, bro?' There is no give on the side of the ring. You want to break three of the guy's ribs? Like what are you doing, man!" revealed Russo.

What happened on this week's RAW with Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins battled it out in a singles match in the main event of RAW, and Big E was expectedly on commentary to make the entire situation even more combustible.

Rollins walked away with a count-out victory after Kevin Owens could not make it back into the ring in time following a run-in with Big E near the ringside area.

KO attacked the reigning WWE Champion, and the apron bump was one of the most painful-looking spots from the post-match segment.

Owens has finally snapped on Big E, and it will be interesting to see the fallout on next week's show. Don't forget to check out what Vince Russo had to say about Big E's creative direction in the WWE on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Alan John