"You knew Vince wasn't writing that"- Former WWE writer recalls Bray Wyatt's early Firefly Funhouse segments (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently commented on the early Firefly Funhouse segments featuring Bray Wyatt and recalled that it was the last time Monday Night RAW interested him.

Wyatt reportedly had a lot of creative input in the Firefly Funhouse segments, which eventually led to the debut of The Fiend.

Vince Russo reviewed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo bashed the product for being stale and dismal. He mentioned that WWE were being lazy in their booking for the red brand.

Russo recalled the last time Monday Night RAW seemed of any interest to him. He said that he would tune in to watch the early segments of Firefly Funhouse. He added that those segments were definitely not Vince McMahon's ideas and probably stemmed from creative inputs by Bray Wyatt.

Russo also mentioned that he enjoyed watching Damien Sandow imitate the Miz.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro I swear, the only thing I remember looking forward to, the last 7 years were the early Firefly Funhouses. You wanted to see what Bray would do. You knew it was him. You knew Vince wasn't writing that. That was the last thing I used to look forward to seeing," said Russo.

Russo continued, "Bro, one of the best things on the show for a while, I remember was Sandow doing the Miz. That was absolutely tremendous. That was all him doing that stuff. But there was no payoff whatsoever."

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE earlier this year

Bray Wyatt was possibly the biggest name to be released from WWE this year. "The Eater of Worlds" was released on July 31, 2021 amidst shock and surprise in the wrestling world.

This ended his 12 year career with the WWE, where he won the WWE Championship and Universal Championship in addition to several runs with the Tag Team Championships.

Wyatt has been linked with moves to AEW and Impact Wrestling but has yet to resurface since his WWE release.

