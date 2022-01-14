"Vince didn't know where to go"- Former writer recalls the time WWE got desperate (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon becoming desperate before the Attitude Era, which led to the former becoming a head writer.

The birth of nWo was a major turning point in the ratings battle between RAW and Nitro. By 1997, the latter was comfortably beating RAW every single week.

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Mr. McMahon's desperation was off the charts. During the latest edition of The Bro Show, the former WCW World Champion detailed Vince's demeanor back then.

"I don't think people really know, prior to the Attitude Era, bro, WWE was in the red. I mean, it was really a desperate time. And bro, I'll be honest with you- because it was a desperate time, and Vince didn't know where to go or what to do, an unproven like me got an opportunity. I would have never got the opportunity, but desperate times call for desperate measures... I think if Vince was in that same position, and Eric was doing the business he was doing with WCW, I think Vince would've hitched his wagons in a heartbeat, because there was some desperation during that time," said Russo.

WWE eventually introduced the Attitude Era in late 1997

Shortly after The Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Vince McMahon announced the birth of the Attitude Era and promised edgier content to fans.

On April 13, 1998 episode of RAW beat Nitro in the ratings for the first time in almost two years. The main event pitted Stone Cold against Vince McMahon.

As time passed, Nitro's ratings kept plummeting, and it was evident that WCW was no longer a credible threat to Vince McMahon. In March 2001, Vince finally bought his competition, thus ending the Monday Night War.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Bro Show and Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Angana Roy