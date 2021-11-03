"Somebody is already doing that act" - former WWE writer on the Rhea Ripley-Nikki A.S.H. odd-pairing (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about WWE booking Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in the same act as Riddle and Orton.

Russo was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo reviewed the latest episode of RAW and lambasted WWE for not doing more with a talented performer like Ripley.

Russo was not pleased with WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley. He mentioned that Rhea Ripley's odd pairing with Nikki was already done on RAW with Riddle and Randy Orton.

"Bro, here is the problem. This stuff used to matter but none of it matters anymore. Bro, we've got the Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross act with Riddle and Orton. Somebody is already doing that act. So now you've got the same act twice on the show. It's the same act. You would never, ever do that bro, 10-20 years ago," Russo said.

Queen Zelina and Carmella are the new challengers to Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

This week on RAW, Queen Zelina and Carmella teamed up to take on the Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a number one contenders match. The match was set up due to a backstage altercation earlier in the evening.

In the closing moments of the match, Carmella distracted Nikki on the apron. Queen Zelina saw the opening and hit a vicious Sunset Bomb to score an unlikely victory over the current title holders. This win almost guarantees the team of Queen Zelina and Carmella a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships in future.

