"You look stupid" - Former WWE writer bashes Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's attire choices (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is not a fan of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's wardrobe choices.

The former WWE head writer was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW to review the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Russo did not take kindly to the whole gimmick and gear for both Rollins and Becky.

Russo mentioned that both the superstars were dressing ridiculously. He also pointed out that the transition in their gimmicks has not been smooth. He detailed that Seth Rollins used to be "Monday Night Messiah" and Becky Lynch used to be "The Man" but somehow they lost those personas without giving the fans any context.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"What are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch trying to do with their wardrobe? Bro, you know they're dressing ridiculously. She's wearing her hair ridiculously. They're doing that to pop people in the back. The last time I saw Rollins on RAW, he was Monday Night Messiah. So I don't know, like, what was the transition that turned him into Seth the Clown. And Becky was The Man. Where is the transition of these characters so drastically changing? They're doing it to pop each other but we're not in on the joke. That's why the fans were chanting to Rollins, 'You look stupid.' Yeah bro, you look stupid. They're being 100 percent serious."

Seth Rollins may have pushed Kevin Owens over the edgeon WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins was scheduled to take on Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter was doubting his integrity all evening but finally made his way to the ring to take on the Visionary. Owens did not even wait for the bell and jumped Rollins. The two men brawled outside the ring as the referee started the count.

Big E inadvertently blocked Owens from making it back to the ring in time, allowing Rollins to pick up the victory. A frustrated Owens went full heel and attacked Big E at ringside and laid out the WWE Champion with a vicious Powerbomb onto the ring apron.

