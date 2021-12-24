Former writer thinks WWE must do one thing before Alexa Bliss returns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE’s creative team should speak to Alexa Bliss to discuss her own ideas for her character before she returns.

Bliss has not appeared on WWE television since she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules in September. It is unknown when the five-time women’s champion plans to make her comeback.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the approach he would take if he booked Bliss’ next storyline development:

“If I’ve got an Alexa Bliss that has been through four character changes, I’m gonna ask her, ‘What would you say and what would you do?’ when she doesn’t even know what character she is this month? That’s why it [hearing her ideas] is so vital, bro, because as I’m writing the stories, I could say to them, ‘Okay, bro, here’s the deal… what would you do?’”

How Vince Russo would try to understand Alexa Bliss’ character

In the late 1990s, Vince Russo wrote for WWE during a time when RAW regularly drew its highest-ever television ratings. He worked closely with superstars behind the scenes on vignettes and ideas for their on-screen personas.

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion thinks the approach he used two decades ago would still work in today’s wrestling environment:

“If you said to me, ‘Vince, you’ve got Skype, StreamYard, you’ve got 30 minutes with Alexa Bliss.’ Bro, I promise you when that 30 minutes is up, I know exactly what I’m doing with Alexa Bliss. Bro, that part of the equation is missing in wrestling,” Russo said.

Bliss performed as a supernatural character between July 2020 and September 2021. Before that, she had already made her name as a heel who betrayed several allies after getting what she wanted from them.

Edited by Kartik Arry

