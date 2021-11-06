"There is no fired! They're independent contractors!" - Vince Russo's advice for unhappy WWE Superstars (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo believes WWE Superstars should say something to Vince McMahon and the company’s higher-ups if they are unhappy with their creative direction.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the latest round of superstar releases. He said the likes of Karrion Kross and Keith Lee had nothing to lose by speaking up about their questionable character changes.

“While you are there and you are on TV, Karrion Kross has to say, ‘Lord Humungus sucks.’ Keith Lee has to say, ‘This sucks.’ They have to say it, bro, they have to say it, because eventually what’s gonna happen anyway, Chris? Exactly what happened today [releases]. Whether it’s six months down the road, a year down the road, because everybody’s so afraid of being ‘fired.’ Bro, there is no fired! They’re independent contractors! There’s no fired,” Vince Russo said.

Karrion Kross no longer had his on-screen valet and real-life fiancée, Scarlett, by his side when he joined the RAW roster in July. He also underwent a widely mocked ring gear change, which drew comparisons to Lord Humungus from the 1981 film Mad Max 2.

Similarly, Keith Lee’s attire changed when he moved to the main roster from NXT in August 2020. The former NXT Champion debuted a new nickname, Keith “Bearcat” Lee, shortly before receiving his release.

Vince Russo on WWE wasting money on released superstars

Professional Lee @RealKeithLee Just as nasty as I want to be. Just as nasty as I want to be. https://t.co/yltxwxinSB

Karrion Kross and Keith Lee were among the most notable of the 18 WWE releases this week. Ember Moon, Nia Jax, and Scarlett were also let go by the company.

From a business perspective, Vince Russo cannot understand why WWE takes several years to decide whether certain superstars will draw money.

“Bro, how much time and money and resources were wasted on the Keith Lees and the Karrion Krosses? How much time and money? Nia Jax has been there however [long]… it took you that long to figure out? All the money for Kross to go through NXT and Keith Lee and Ember Moon and all these people. All that money… it took you that long to realize this person’s not gonna draw money for us?” Vince Russo questioned.

Russo added that WWE likely spends an “astronomical” amount of money on developing superstars who ultimately end up receiving their release.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Kartik Arry