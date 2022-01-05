Vince Russo makes a bold claim about WWE CEO Vince McMahon [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon and made a bold claim about the WWE CEO.

Russo spoke about Apollo Crews' stop-start push and the reason behind it to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"I'm gonna tell you what I think is going on bro. I'm gonna steal a phrase from my good friend Bin Hamin. You know Bin Hamin always says, 'Bro, you've got to commit to the bit.' Bro, so if this is what we're going to do with Apollo Crews then we've got to commit to it" said Russo.

Russo further elaborated, stating that it was mainly due to Vince McMahon forgetting things and cited that it was the only plausible explanation.

"Bro, I think it's Vince (McMahon) and I've heard from people in meetings that Vince is forgetting things from hour to hour. There's no other explanation for it unless Vince has this great idea for Apollo Crews and then three weeks in, he doesn't remember what he wanted to do. I'm telling you, bro, there's no other explanation and nobody is gonna challenge him. Nobody is going to stand up to him and say, 'Vince, this doesn't make any sense, we did this two weeks ago.' Nobody is going to do that, so we have this guy calling the shots and we're sitting at home thinking it makes no sense."

Apollo Crews has suffered plenty of losses in WWE in the last few months

Apollo Crews was drafted to the RAW brand in the 2021 WWE Draft. Since arriving on the red brand, he has faced AJ Styles, Damian Priest and The Street Profits but hasn't been able to secure a single win.

Crews' last win on WWE TV came against Big E & Kevin Owens on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in June 2021. He has been featured in 29 matches since that victory, including live events, and has managed to score the win in only six of them. He didn't have a great start to 2022 as he was pinned on this week's RAW by Montez Ford.

