"It's causing a lot of conflict" - Vince Russo makes a bold prediction for WWE in 2022 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE will be undergoing a paradigm shift in 2022.

Russo was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW to discuss the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and the fallout from WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view.

The former WWE head writer suggested that there could be some big changes in the WWE roster this year. He mentioned that WWE might do away with the brand split and have the same roster for both RAW and SmackDown. He reasoned that it was due to conflicts between the USA Network and Fox.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Here's my bold prediction bro. They're going to unify the titles. There's going to be one champion and they are going to do away with the brand split in 2022. It doesn't make sense anymore and I'm telling you, it's causing a lot of conflict between USA and Fox. What the WWE is trying to do is that they're trying to serve two masters. And it's getting more and more and more difficult."

You can watch the full episode here:

Vince Russo believes WWE could unify the titles at WrestleMania

Russo pointed out that WWE could work a program between current WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Universal champion Roman Reigns for a big money match at WrestleMania.

Russo recalled the early days of the Attitude Era when SmackDown started as a second show to serve as a continuation of storylines and not as a second brand. Russo pointed out that WWE currently has a much smaller roster and it did not make sense to have two championships and a brand split.

Vince Russo claimed that the best idea would be to unify the titles at this year's Mania and have the big blowout match between Lesnar and Reigns that was originally planned for Day 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Arjun