"You don't belong in that job" - Vince Russo's response to WWE employees "marking out" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon’s company should not employ WWE writers who “mark out” for high-profile superstars.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer during a time when RAW regularly drew the highest ratings in the show’s 29-year history. He went on to write television for WCW and IMPACT Wrestling after leaving WWE in October 1999.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo questioned why some writers cannot put their wrestling fandom to one side when they join WWE:

“I was just reading an article today. It was a former writer at the WWE and he was talking about he gets hired by the WWE and all of a sudden he’s sitting on Vince’s couch and ‘Taker’s [The Undertaker] there and Triple H is there and [Steve] Austin’s there. This guy’s just marking out. Guess what, bro? You don’t belong in that job.”

Vince Russo viewed WWE Superstars as TV show characters

Vince Russo wrote storylines for many of WWE’s highest-profile superstars in the 1990s, including The Rock and Steve Austin.

Despite working with some of the biggest names on television at the time, the former WWE writer never felt starstruck doing his job:

“I never did that. I was a writer, bro. These are the characters in the play… I’m working with them. That [feeling starstruck around WWE Superstars] never happened to me,” said Russo.

He also suggested in the episode that Vince McMahon may have purposely booked Triple H’s NXT talents badly on the main roster. Using Ember Moon as an example, Russo questioned why McMahon did not do more to make fans invested in her character.

