"They made something totally ridiculous" - Vince Russo rips into WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently reacted to the booking of the main event on RAW this week. Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Champion Big E to close the show on Monday.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical of Lashley's booking in the WWE Championship picture.

"Bro, can we talk about how this makes zero sense? So these two guys get involved in the match, the ruling should've been we're gonna restart the match and if either of you two get involved in this match, you're gonna be taken out of the first day (Day 1) match. But bro listen to what they do, they make it a no DQ when the two heels can now legally get involved in the match bro because Lashley is still outnumbered so now they can legally get involved and screw Lashley when all it should've been is that if you're gonna get involved, you're out of the match. They did that to set up the end with the MVP screwy (finish) but all they had to do was some kind of distraction when MVP tossed the cane to Lashley, that's all you had to do but they made something totally ridiculous," Vince Russo said.

Commenting further on the matter, Russo believed WWE created a mess because they wrote the show on the go instead of having concrete plans beforehand.

"They are writing this stuff on the fly. That's what it's all about. Because all of us, bro, we don't know if they are writing this in the 10th hour... They're not even realizing this bro because they are in such a crunch to get the show out and we're sitting at home thinking what are they doing," Russo said.

How did the WWE title picture shape up on RAW?

WWE RAW kicked off with Lashley and MVP demanding the former be added to the title match on Day 1. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens showed up and objected to it, while Big E stated he had already defeated The Almighty and would be happy to do it again.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced if Lashley could defeat all three men on the same night, he'd be added to the match at Day 1. The former WWE champion defeated Owens first, but his match with Rollins ended in a disqualification loss before it was restarted as a no-disqualification bout.

Lashley picked up the win over Rollins before moving on to the main event showdown against Big E. As The Almighty gained the upper hand in the match, Rollins and Owens made their way out and attacked him.

However, both men drove the intruders away, but MVP attacked the WWE Champion with his cane as The Almighty hit a Spear for the win. Hence, the Day 1 match turned into a Fatal four-way match.

