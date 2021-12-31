"Literally afraid of him" - Vince Russo on WWE Superstars avoiding Vince McMahon backstage (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes more WWE Superstars should pitch their own ideas to Vince McMahon in person.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, often speaks to past and present wrestlers on his podcast network. Two former WWE Superstars, Al Snow and EC3, recently told him that they should have communicated more with the WWE Chairman.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo encouraged everyone on the WWE roster to form a relationship with their boss.

“During the day at television, Vince goes to the coffee urn to get his coffee," said Russo. "Bro, there are plenty of times you have to approach Vince. There’s this mystique that people are literally afraid of him, so they’ll make up 100,000 excuses, bro, to never approach Vince.”

In the video above, Vince Russo also explains why Bray Wyatt’s creative ideas were misunderstood by Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo recalls how Road Dogg made sure he appeared on Vince McMahon’s TV shows

Brian James (also known as Road Dogg) appeared regularly on WWE television during his first two spells with the company between 1994-1995 and 1996-2001.

Vince Russo recalled how the D-Generation X member often approached him at television tapings, which ultimately led to him receiving a more prominent role.

“Every TV I would walk into the arena and he would be waiting there for me," Russo added. "‘Vince, you gotta write something for me. Vince, I could do this.’ Every single week. What that did, Chris, was when I sat down to write, Brian James is in the back of my head, like he’s in there because I know at the next TV he’s gonna approach me again.”

Russo added that current Superstars are “their own worst enemies” if they do not go directly to Vince McMahon with their ideas. If they speak to their boss, he believes many of them will receive more opportunities the same way Road Dogg did two decades ago.

