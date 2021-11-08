Former WWE writer explains why Nia Jax's exit possibly jeopardized Roman Reigns vs. The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon risked making Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson unhappy by releasing Nia Jax.

Jax, who is The Rock’s cousin, received her release from WWE last week after seven years with the company. Following her departure, the former RAW Women’s Champion clarified on social media that she was not released due to her vaccination status.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said WWE should have kept Jax at least until The Rock faces Roman Reigns:

“That’s what surprises me. Bro, I don’t care if the woman has messed up a thousand times. I don’t know how that plays to The Rock, and if I’m WWE and I’m thinking of Reigns versus Rock, if I’ve gotta pay Nia Jax to make Rock happy, I’m paying Nia Jax. That was the only thing that I was like, I mean, that’s Rock’s cousin there,” he said.

A dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been rumored for several years. Although it has not been confirmed, The Rock looks set to make his WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania 39 (a.k.a. WrestleMania Hollywood) in 2023.

Vince Russo predicts Nia Jax’s future outside of WWE

The AEW Women’s Championship has been held by four women since it was introduced in 2019: Riho, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker.

If Nia Jax continues to wrestle, Vince Russo thinks AEW should book the 37-year-old in a rivalry with Rose:

“See, they could make that work, that could work. And, bro, I’m telling you this, a feud, but if they did it reality based, if they did it reality. I would do that 100 percent reality based,” he said.

Nia Jax held the RAW Women’s Championship once and the Women’s Tag Team Championship (w/Shayna Baszler) twice during her time in WWE. Her final WWE match ended in defeat against Baszler on the September 20 episode of RAW.

