Vince Russo believes two-time WWE Champion will not win the Royal Rumble [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles' chances at the Royal Rumble event this year.

Styles battled his former personal colossus Omos on this week's episode of RAW, where he was squashed in under five minutes. Still, The Phenomenal One is one of the top stars on the red brand.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about Styles' loss. When asked about whether Styles could win the Royal Rumble, Russo was quick to reject the idea due to the former champion's age.

"I don't think so, bro," said Russo. "I know AJ has never won a Royal Rumble. But bro, you've got to start looking at the age of some of these people bro, even Lashley. They are not young men anymore. Bro, that should not be happening. Bro, as great as AJ Styles is, he is not in his prime at 45, AJ would tell you that."

You can watch the entire episode of Legion of RAW below:

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble

The 2016 Royal Rumble was a special event, as the WWE Championship was defended in the battle royal. The show will also go down in history because Styles made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble Match.

The Phenomenal One lasted nearly 30 minutes in the bout before Kevin Owens eliminated him. Over the next three years, he competed in title matches at the pay-per-view. The Phenomenal One has participated in the Rumble match at the last two events, but he failed to win the contest both times.

Styles is currently in a feud with Grayson Waller on NXT 2.0, and he's set to confront the young star on NXT New Year's Evil. It will be interesting to see whether Waller costs Styles the Royal Rumble Match to elevate their rivalry.

Do you think AJ Styles should win the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Legion of RAW Youtube video.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think AJ Styles will win the Royal Rumble? Yes No 4 votes so far