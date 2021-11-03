"It was the same exact thing" - former WWE writer lambasts Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo did not enjoy the Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens segment this week on RAW.

Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He reviewed the Big E, Rollins, and Owens segment on RAW and made some tough remarks on the angle.

During the segment, Rollins suggested that he was the face of RAW and not Big E. Kevin Owens also got involved and made an argument that he was the face of RAW.

Russo detailed that this segment was similar to last week's opening segment on RAW, where the likes of Owens, Balor, Mysterio, and Rollins read out their resumes.

Here's what the former WWE writer had to say:

"Remember last week's RAW when everybody read their resume? So the whole premise of this promo was that everybody was claiming to be the face of the company. It was the same exact thing bro. That's why we're fighting bro. We're fighting because we're grown men but everybody is claiming to be the face of RAW. By God, there can be only one face of RAW. That's why we're fighting bro. Those are the stakes," Russo said.

You can watch the full video here:

Big E got a huge win over Kevin Owens this week

In a thrilling main event on RAW, Kevin Owens went one-on-one with WWE Champion Big E. Kevin Owens was out to show that he was the face of WWE. As the match ensued, Seth Rollins attacked Big E. However, Big E was still able to gain the win.

After the match, Owens clarified that he was not aware of Rollins' interference and challenged the Monday Night Messiah to a match next week. However, Big E responded with a Big Ending on Owens to close out the show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Daniel Wood