"I never expected that in a million years" - Vince Russo on The New Day's Escape The Undertaker performances (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The New Day played “unbelievably good” roles in Escape The Undertaker.

The interactive Netflix special follows Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods as they search for The Undertaker’s urn inside the WWE legend’s mansion. Along the way, viewers are given multiple choice options to choose what happens next in the story.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo praised The New Day’s acting and tipped the trio to star in movies.

“I watched this and I’m like, ‘Bro, these guys could legitimately do a movie together.’ They were unbelievably good. And, bro, I’ve gotta tell you, I never expected that in a million years, because of the light that WWE creative and the WWE writers have shed on them,” Russo said.

In the video above, Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the Escape The Undertaker concept. He also explained what he thought while playing along with the interactive Netflix special.

Vince Russo thinks The New Day could also become comedians

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have been involved in comedy segments on WWE television ever since The New Day formed in 2014.

Although Vince Russo has never been a fan of The New Day’s on-screen personas, he believes they could have a future as comedians outside of WWE.

“Watching this, bro, I would like to see them do good comedy, not WWE written-really-bad comedy. I would love to see these guys do comedy because, bro, in this little snippet and what we got to see, they all had different personalities. It was very clear they were all refined,” Russo said.

Russo agreed it would be nice to see The New Day appear in weekly WWE segments based around their Escape The Undertaker appearance. However, he believes WWE’s attempt to create those types of scenes would feel inferior compared to Netflix’s production.

