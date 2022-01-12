"It would've been best for business" - Vince Russo prefers WWE RAW Superstar as a babyface (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Doudrop and stated that it would've been better if WWE had kept her as a babyface.

On this week's RAW, the former NXT UK star will challenge Becky Lynch's championship at Royal Rumble. She got the shot after defeating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match on the show's main event.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about the upcoming Rumble clash.

"Bro, we are right back to the main match being Doudrop and Becky Lynch with the babyface and the heel totally flip-flopped," said Russo.

Upon being suggested that WWE's end goal is to build up The EST as a top babyface against Big Time Becks, he opined that it would've been better to keep Doudrop a babyface so that once Lynch was done with her, she could face Belair. He further stated that it was all a result of a lack of planning.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the current situation on RAW:

"Then you should've kept Doudrop a babyface. It's ridiculous. Bro that tells you there is zero planning because if you knew Doudrop was gonna go with Becky Lynch, it would've been best for business to keep Doudrop a babyface so you could have her go against Becky Lynch and then Bianca Belair. The fact that Doudrop is a heel is gonna the take the shine (away from Belair). Again, it's just showing that there is zero planning. And they just build Liv as a babyface and you had her and Bianca trading punches last week."

WWE reportedly had Doudrop turn heel in place of Nia Jax

In November, Doudrop turned heel after attacking Bianca Belair in a Fatal Five-Way match to crown the #1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

During that time, Nia Jax was absent from WWE due to an on-screen injury caused by Shayna Baszler. However, in reality, she had taken time off from the company citing mental health issues.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that they wanted Nia back by November, but she refused. This led the company to suddenly push Doudrop as a heel instead of her.

Do you think WWE should've had Doudrop as a babyface? What is your opinion on her upcoming match against Becky Lynch? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

