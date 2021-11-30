"They think Vince is over" - former WWE writer explains why Vince McMahon was on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon appearing on RAW this week.

Russo sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast to review the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. This week, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was on RAW and offered rookie Austin Theory to watch the show with him.

Russo tried to figure out why Vince McMahon was on the show. The former writer believes WWE was hoping that bringing Vince McMahon on-screen would help boost viewership for RAW. He mentioned that the creative team felt that Mr. McMahon was still over with fans.

Here's what Russo had to say about Vince McMahon's appearance on RAW:

"In their demented minds, they think Vince is over like it's 1999. That's what they think bro. They think Vince sitting there with Austin Theory is going to bring viewers to the show. Really bro? You think so."

Vince McMahon slapped Austin Theory this week on RAW

This week on RAW, Vince McMahon took Austin Theory under his wing. After a brief discussion about his health conditions, the WWE Chairman presented the up-and-coming star with the opportunity to watch the show with him.

Theory excitedly agreed to the offer. However, the WWE boss warned him that if he ever dared to steal again, he would "kill him."

As the show progressed, McMahon asked Theory what he learned from the episode. The latter answered that he learned to expect the unexpected.

Vince McMahon seemingly did not like the answer and slapped Austin Theory across the face. He then told the newcomer that he still had a lot to learn.

