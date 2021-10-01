Vince Russo wants WWE to book RAW star like Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley should be presented in a similar way to Brock Lesnar.

Lashley recently lost the WWE Championship to Big E after holding the title for 196 days. Like Lesnar, The All Mighty has a legitimate fighting background as a mixed martial artist.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said Lashley should stay on RAW in the upcoming WWE Draft. He added that the former WWE Champion should be booked as a dominant superstar who rarely loses.

“Bobby’s gotta stay. No doubt about it, Bobby’s got to stay. But, Chris, I mean the up and down and the yo-yoing [wins and losses]. I don’t understand why Bobby can’t be of Brock status. I believe, I think we both believe, bro, because I think we called it when we saw it, Bobby kind of got himself over. I don’t think they had these big plans for Bobby to keep the belt on him for as long as they did. He got himself over, he got Vince [McMahon] to take notice. This is a man, bro, you’ve got to keep over,” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo preview the 2021 WWE Draft.

He also spoke about another possible opponent for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship after Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have never faced each other

Since returning to WWE in 2018, Bobby Lashley has repeatedly said in media interviews that he wants to face Brock Lesnar one day.

It looked as though the two men could finally cross paths at SummerSlam 2018 after Lashley began to enter the Universal Championship picture on RAW. However, Roman Reigns defeated him in a number one contender’s match and ended up facing Lesnar instead.

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton recently said on SmackDown that she has heard rumors about Lesnar possibly moving to RAW. If that is the case, then The Beast Incarnate could soon be assigned to the same brand as Lashley.

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quote from this article.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far