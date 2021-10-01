Former WWE writer wants Karrion Kross to face current Champion in best-of-seven series (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should book a best-of-seven series between United States Champion Damian Priest and Karrion Kross on RAW.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, previewed the 2021 WWE Draft on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He told Dr. Chris Featherstone that Priest and Kross should stay on RAW because both men only joined the brand this year.

Looking ahead to their futures after the draft, Russo said he would like to see a Priest vs. Kross feud for the United States Championship.

“Believe it or not, on a roster that really lacks of coolness, Damian Priest is cool. He’s gonna get over with the teenagers, the dude is cool, and Karrion Kross is the heel. Bro, I would do something like a best of seven and match by match they get to pick the match of their choice. So now you can get Kross’ gimmick over because everything’s gonna be torture and First Blood and this and that. The other thing, use Kross, good wrestling ability, he can have different types of matches, but do that type of a program where they can both get their gimmicks over,” Russo said.

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Karrion Kross’ booking ahead of the 2021 WWE Draft.

Vince Russo’s idea for Karrion Kross to torture opponents

Karrion Kross has won seven and lost two of his nine matches on WWE RAW since joining the brand in July.

Moving forward, Vince Russo thinks WWE should book Kross differently to the rest of the roster. Instead of focusing on victories, he believes the two-time NXT Champion should torture opponents and make them “fall and pray” in front of him.

“It needs to be like torture almost, bro, where he’s getting DQed, like the wins and losses don’t matter, like, ‘I’m going to hurt you, I’m going to take your soul. You’re gonna drop to your knees and pray.’ That’s what it should be. Maybe the gimmick should be torture your opponent until they pray for forgiveness. This guy shouldn’t be caring about one, two, threes. And tie that into the gimmick,” Russo said.

Karrion Kross has used the phrase “fall and pray” in promos since his WWE career began in 2020. On the September 13 episode of RAW, he said he will “pulverize everyone like clockwork until everyone learns to fall and pray.”

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone get you in the mood for the WWE Draft. Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far