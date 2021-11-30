"Who's going over in this program?" - former WWE writer picks the winner of a showdown between Edge and the Miz (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the winner of a potential match between Edge and the Miz.

As a former WWE head writer, Russo has plenty of experience in the wrestling business. His noteworthy background in the wrestling business lends plenty of credibility to his perspective on the current product.

Vince Russo recently sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast to review the latest episode of WWE RAW. In one highlight, Russo discussed the memorable segment with The Miz and Edge.

The former WWE wrriter wondered which star will win the eventual match between the two. Russo noted that both Superstars are coming back from some time off, but he predicted that The Rated-R superstar will take the victory when they clash.

"Okay, Edge and Miz, who's going over in this program, bro?" said Russo. "You're really going to put Miz over? They were into something separately and they were both on a roll. And they were both getting hotter and hotter. We already know Edge returns, Miz returns, Edge is going over. They ain't putting Miz over Edge."

Edge’s RAW return was crashed by The Miz and Maryse

WWE previously announced that Edge would return on this week's episode of WWE RAW, so fans looked forward to his arrival. On Monday, the crowd at the UBS Arena went wild as Edge's music hit. But another returning Superstar interrupted this celebration.

The Miz, accompanied by his wife Maryse, came down to the ring to interrupt Edge. The A-Lister was upset because WWE failed to market his return the same way the company hyped up Edge's appearance. The two stars traded verbal barbs, and the WWE Hall of Famer challenged The Miz to a fight. But The Awesome One backed down from the offer and walked away.

Given the way The Miz confronted Edge, it's fair to assume that this segment was meant to kick off a heated rivalry between the two. For now, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former world champions.

