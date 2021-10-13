"Do you know how pathetic they are?" - Vince Russo on how WWE "isn't competing anymore" (Exclusive)

On Monday night's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo had some choice words for WWE.

The former writer criticized them on their timing and decision to promote the San Francisco Giants baseball team during Monday Night RAW's broadcast:

"Bro, do you know how pathetic they are? The Giants and Dodgers have Game 3 tonight, best out of 5, and they’re tied at 1 game each. The game is about to come on. Bro, [WWE is] putting the Giants over. Why are you putting the Giants over? So someone could say ‘oh that’s right, the Giants are playing the Dodgers tonight', like what is wrong with you? Are you that clueless? The game is about to come on and you’re promoting the Giants!" Vince Russo said on Legion of RAW.

Intense cross-town rivals the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently playing in the MLB National League Division Series, one of the most popular bouts in Major League Baseball's postseason this year.

WWE hosted Monday Night RAW in the Chase Center in San Fransico, CA last night, with Game 3 of the NLDS beginning at 6:30pm PT, which is 9:30pm ET. Only an hour and a half into the RAW program.

Russo claims that the decision to discuss the San Francisco Giants live on air could have potentially made fans tune out and switch to the game.

Similar to when WCW's Tony Schiavone inadvertently sent fans viewing Nitro over to Monday Night RAW, when he spoilt that Mick Foley had won the WWE Championship.

WWE struggles to fill arena for Monday Night RAW

While WWE has had woes when it comes to Monday Night RAW's ratings, their in-person attendance has been fairly strong since returning to live touring. That progress came to a grinding halt last night, and created a bit of a ghastly visual for fans in attendance.

It's being reported that there was a dreadful turnout for last night's edition of Monday Night RAW in San Francisco. Only 4,031 fans were reportedly in attendance and a total of 3,995 tickets were sold. The rest of the tickets are assumed to be comped, according to WrestleTix.

This is the company's worst attendance since returning to live events, since coming out of the Pandemic Era.

