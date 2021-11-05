"Could be worse"- Ex-WWE star has advice for Keith Lee, Nia Jax, and other released talents

Virgil had some advice for Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, and other talents who were let go by WWE earlier tonight.

WWE recently took the pro wrestling world by storm by releasing a long list of superstars. The list of released superstars consisted of top names like Lee, Jax, Kross, and Ember Moon. As has always been the case with WWE releases, fans and several wrestling personalities took to social media to slam Vince McMahon's promotion.

Virgil had a different take on the releases though. He is known for occasionally creating controversy with his comments. This time, though, the WWE veteran had some interesting advice for the released talent.

He told them that if they pretend they're going to leave this world tomorrow, nothing will bother them from that point on. Check out the entire post below:

"Could be worse. Could be me between 2001-2006. Now I guzzle beef with kings and queens. The road is long, bumpy, lumpy and dumpy. Similar to how I like my Meatsauce. So the only advice I can give you Pretend you are going to die tomorrow. Then nothing will bother you. An example- like if someone you admire or like you say sh*t to with so much enthusiasm and they don’t reciprocate or even say hi back to you like think you are a fu**ing gingy of the earth and then you dwell on it like why didn’t this guy say hi or show me same respect or whatever. If you were going to die tomorrow you wouldn’t give two shi*s about that person or if they said hi to you or didn’t give you the time of day," wrote Virgil.

WWE's latest roster trim has caused massive outrage on social media

This year has been a nightmare for the WWE roster as the promotion has released talent one after the other, over the past 10 months or so. A quick look at the post above will give fans an idea about how dire the situation is. The list features almost all WWE releases from last year, as well as 2021.

Earlier this year, the company released the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Malakai Black. These releases were an indication that barring some top names, no one was safe from the chopping block.

This time around, WWE released Keith Lee, who many believed was going to be a major star in the future. Lee had an incredible showing with Roman Reigns and others at Survivor Series 2019, and fans were sure that he had a bright future ahead of him. He didn't do much of note after his main roster arrival last year.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett had tons of potential to become a dominant duo on the main roster, but WWE brought Kross up as a singles act. He was later given a new look that didn't sit well with fans.

What was your immediate reaction to WWE's latest release spree? Do share your opinion on Virgil's advice to released talents!

