59-year-old WWE veteran wants dream match with The Great Khali

Virgil wants a "dream match" with The Great Khali, as per his latest Instagram post.

Khali was one of the most dominant acts on WWE TV during his run there. He put down a long list of big names and also won the World title on one occasion.

Virgil recently shared an amusing post on his official Instagram handle. He posted a photoshopped match card image featuring himself and The Great Khali. He wrote in the caption that the Indian behemoth would be a good fit as his dream opponent.

"David vs Goliath, Hogan vs Andre, Meatsauce vs Meaty B**ls. People ask me what my dream match would be. I mean I did invent the Punjabi prison match so it’s without a doubt part of my lineage to whoop a** and show people that I am the real monster among men. I suspect Roman, Randy, Bobby, or even Drew couldn’t touch my sh*t. So let’s settle for a super drizzly sh*t of a man to help me verify my Godly meat**lls and breadstick," wrote Virgil.

The Great Khali is seemingly done with in-ring competition

The Great Khali was quite possibly the most intimidating wrestler on the WWE roster back in 2006. He immediately targeted The Undertaker upon his debut and went on to defeat him in their first match.

A year later, he won the World Heavyweight title in a battle royal. This would be his only World title win in Vince McMahon's promotion. Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year and the announcement garnered massive coverage in India. He last wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018.

Virgil has a tendency to have fun at the expense of fellow wrestling personalities. It's safe to say that a match between these two wrestling veterans won't be happening.

One wonders though, how long would Virgil last if he got into the ring with The Great Khali?

