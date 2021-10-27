WALTER is being advertised for the upcoming WWE main roster tour

WWE have subtly confirmed that WALTER will be touring with the main roster. WWE's main roster will soon be heading out on their European tour, and the United Kingdom is one of their many stops.

The company recently released a list of superstars who will feature in the live show scheduled for Liverpool on their website, and WALTER's name is among those being featured.

The former NXT United Kingdom Champion will wrestle alongside the likes of Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor.

WWE UK @WWEUK #WWELive The Boss and The Queen are hitting the UK shores! Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, ARE YOU READY?! Hit the link to get your tickets. bit.ly/3vRgOO5 The Boss and The Queen are hitting the UK shores! Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, ARE YOU READY?! Hit the link to get your tickets. bit.ly/3vRgOO5#WWELive https://t.co/OmHsMBcdVK

WALTER is in the top-tier of superstars in WWE and is an icon not just in the UK, but all around the world as well. The Austrian Anomaly is formerly the longest reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion, having held the title for a record-breaking 870 days.

It would be amazing to see WALTER participate in some potential dream matches with some of the main roster talents. Perhaps this could even lead to a main roster debut.

WALTER's Imperium have been crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions

WALTER may have recently lost the NXT UK Championship, but his stable Imperium recently fell into some success. His fellow stablemates Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel recently defeated MSK to become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

The duo put an end to a very successful run from MSK in what was considered by many to be a match of the night contender at Halloween Havoc. The match was contested under the 'Lumberjack O'Lantern' stipulation, with a number of NXT Superstars surrounding the ring. At first, it looked like MSK would successfully retain, but Imperium had other plans in mind.

Imperium look well on their way to asserting their dominance over NXT once again. All that is left is for WALTER is to get some championship gold around his waist once more.

Edited by Arjun