What Was Braun Strowman's Last Match In WWE?

Braun Strowman’s last match in WWE was a triple threat match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew Mclntyre at WrestleMania Backlash. Unfortunately, Strowman couldn't win the title from Lashley. On June 2nd, 2021, Strowman was released by WWE.

Before being released, Strowman had some exceptional matches earning him appreciation from the WWE Universe. On the RAW after WrestleMania, Strowman was in a triple threat match against Mclntyre and Randy Orton for a number one contendership match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. He failed to win after the Scotsman pinned Orton.

Strowman then defeated the former two-time WWE Champion to earn his place in the triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash. It led to Braun challenging for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. The former WWE Universal Championship failed to win the bout.

Braun Strowman recently competed in his first match since leaving WWE

Braun Strowman, a former WWE Universal and Intercontinental Champion, recently appeared on The Monster In All of Us on Saturday, as he faced his real-life friend EC3.

Strowman is now known by his new nickname, The Titan. The former WWE Superstar shared a picture of himself looking extremely ripped as he stood inside the ring staring at his opponent. He also posted an emotional caption with the picture.

Check out Braun Strowman's Instagram post below where he showcased his gratitude towards EC3:

Also Read

This was Strowman's first post-WWE appearance. As things stand, the former Monster Among Men is yet to sign with a promotion. A Superstar of Strowman's magnitude can potentially sign with AEW.

Braun Strowman can even be heading for IMPACT Wrestling or make his way to New Japan Pro Wrestling. But, as seen in recent months, several former WWE stars have made their way to AEW, and Strowman could be another to follow in the footsteps of his former colleagues.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far