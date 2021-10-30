Watch: What happened with Paul Heyman after SmackDown went off air?

Paul Heyman was part of the in-ring action during tonight's post-SmackDown dark match.

He is currently the "Special Counsel" to Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the Blue brand. Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline, along with The Usos and Heyman. The latter is the mouthpiece of the faction and always makes it a point to stay away from harm's way.

He decided to spice things up after tonight's SmackDown went off the air, and stepped into the ring to a loud pop. The dark match following SmackDown pitted Roman Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits.

At one point during the bout, Heyman proceeded to step into the ring as fans in attendance chanted "ECW!" Unfortunately, his leg got caught up in the ring ropes while he was attempting to get inside. He fell down in the ring and was beaten up before Jimmy Uso intervened and saved him.

Check out the footage below:

Paul Heyman has had his fair share of in-ring battles

Paul Heyman is currently 56-years-old. He has mostly played the role of a managerial figure on WWE TV, but has occasionally stepped into the squared circle as well. His first-ever match in Vince McMahon's promotion took place way back in 2002.

Heyman and a young Brock Lesnar teamed up to defeat The Hardy Boyz at Judgment Day 2002. Paul Heyman engaged in a memorable feud with his former client CM Punk in 2013. During the feud, Punk defeated him and Curtis Axel in eight consecutive Handicap matches at WWE live events.

Heyman's final match was a draw against current AEW star Chris Jericho. The contest took place on the December 15, 2014 edition of RAW.

Paul Heyman will go down as one of the greatest talkers in the history of this business. He will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as well, somewhere down the line. It's safe to say, though, that he won't be mentioning his in-ring 'accomplishments' while making his speech.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tonight, Heyman learned the hard way that it's better for him to steer clear of the action that happens in the ring.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das