Details on Bob Holly threatening to beat up legendary wrestling manager

Legendary wrestling manager Kenny Bolin says Bob Holly wanted to beat him up during a disagreement about an OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) personal appearance.

Holly worked on WWE’s main roster for the majority of his 15-year run with the company between 1994 and 2009. In 2003-2004, he also worked sporadically with up-and-coming superstars in WWE’s OVW development system.

Bolin, who managed several wrestlers in OVW, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3 on Tru Heel Heat Wrestling. He said Holly once claimed he was owed $700 for an OVW meet and greet with fans.

“Bob Holly was the worst," said Bolin. "Bob Holly thought that I made $700 profit off a personal appearance he went to. I said, ‘How the f*** did I make $700? Your personal appearance drew 34 people. How do you think I made $700? And if I did, how do you think you’re entitled to it? Nobody f***ing came to see you.’ So he was gonna beat me up at television and [thought] I was gonna give him $700."

According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, Bob Holly competed twice on OVW television shows. He faced Matt Cappotelli in 2003 and John Cena in 2004, and he lost both matches.

Kenny Bolin gave Bob Holly an ultimatum

Bob Holly was regarded as one of the toughest guys in WWE during his time with the company.

Kenny Bolin described how he had no doubts that Holly was capable of beating him up. That being said, he also knew that the three-time WWE Tag Team Champion would probably lose his job if he attacked anyone backstage.

“I said, ‘You might be able to beat my a**,'" Bolin continued. "I’m not a roided-up f*** like you. You probably can beat my a**, but I can assure you this, you ain’t gonna get no $700, so beat away. And, by the way, you’ll be done in the wrestling business when you do it. So if it’s worth that much to you, go ahead and beat me up. I’ll be at TV, take your best shot."

Bolin added that Jim Cornette got involved and told Holly to “either help or f***ing go away.” Holly eventually walked away from the argument and agreed to help out.

