"Things are changing" - Veteran explains why WWE has booked Mickie James for the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

The announcement that Mickie James will be an entrant into this year's WWE Women's Royal Rumble match has sent shockwaves across the wrestling industry. Long-Time Journalist Bill Apter commented on the situation, stating that it was done to create buzz around the event. He added that the roster didn't have star-power for the match on its own due to recent releases

On last Friday's episode of SmackDown, Pat McAfee revealed a list of entrants into the Women's Royal Rumble match that included the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James. It is extremely rare to see a wrestler contracted to another major promotion, competing in WWE. IMPACT Wrestling was further acknowledged on the company's social media accounts.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter shared his thoughts on a number of topics. Here's what he had to say regarding Mickie James being in the Royal Rumble:

"When they released all these people, somebody wasn't thinking about 'We're gonna need x amount of people for the Royal Rumble'. Somebody just said: 'Mickie James, why don't we just bring her in?' Things are changing. It was a smart move,"" said Apter

The renowned journalist continued by stating that there isn't much buzz around this year's Royal Rumble. He believes that the opening of the ''forbidden door'' will provide a boost in interest for the Premium Live Event.

"Ordinarily, they wouldn't do this, but this year's Royal Rumble, doesn't have a big buzz about it so they had to create something and this thing with the Forbidden Door is making people like us and the fans like 'now I've gotta watch it' ", said Bill Apter

There is also reportedly a possible 'Forbidden Door' entrant in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble as well

WrestleVotes recently reported that Vince McMahon's promotion is trying to organize an unexpected "Forbidden Door" entrant to the Men's Royal Rumble match. This wouldn't be as much of a surprise as Mickie James has already been confirmed for the women's match.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough. Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.

Edited by Brandon Nell

