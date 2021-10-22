Details on Vince McMahon's rule change after WWE stars complained about Triple Threat matches

Jim Ross has revealed that Vince McMahon altered the way WWE Triple Threat matches are booked due to complaints from superstars.

Triple Threat matches are usually won via pinfall or submission, with a superstar required to defeat only one of their opponents to win the match. Ross, WWE’s former Head of Talent Relations, used to book every Triple Threat match as an elimination match, meaning two pinfall/submission victories took place.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross recalled how superstars complained to Vince McMahon about the elimination aspect of the match type. The WWE Chairman took the feedback on board and agreed to remove eliminations from Triple Threat matches:

“I never liked the fact when I first started booking these Triple Threat matches, and I started them way back, they were three-ways until there was one winner, so you had to have two pinfalls, two decisions, and the talents complained about that [to] the old man [Vince McMahon], not to me, and they changed the rule. And I didn’t like that, but that’s how it went,” Ross said.

Why Jim Ross disliked Vince McMahon’s rule change

Since Vince McMahon’s rule change, several titles have swapped hands in WWE without the Champion losing via pinfall or submission. One of the most famous Triple Threat title changes came at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins pinned Roman Reigns to win Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship.

Jim Ross thinks some title changes in Triple Threat matches are booked to protect the former title holder rather than elevate the new Champion:

“You get to a scenario where the Champion doesn’t have to be involved in the decision to lose his title, and I always had a little problem with that,” Ross said. “I understand it, it’s a way of life now, it’s how it goes now, and it gives the Champion who loses the title the old proverbial out, protecting the Champion, but are we protecting the Champion at the sake of getting the new Champion over?”

Ross added that title changes should only take place if the intention is to help the new Champion “get over” with the audience. Under Vince McMahon's current rules, he believes it is difficult for new title holders to feel special if they do not defeat the previous Champion.

