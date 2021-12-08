Reason why Vince McMahon will not induct himself into the WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has revealed why Vince McMahon will never induct himself into the Hall of Fame.

So far, only one member of the McMahon family has been inducted into the WWE family - Vincent J. McMahon, the father of Vince McMahon. Triple H, the son-in-law of Vince McMahon, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the D-Generation X faction.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, Cornette said that McMahon's ego could be the reason he won't put himself into the Hall of Fame.

“Vince will never go in the Hall of Fame as long as he is still alive. That is one thing he constantly tells everybody, he gets mad if they don’t listen, he doesn’t want anyone to thank him on their acceptance speeches. I don’t know if it’s because, let’s face it, Vince has a fairly healthy ego. I don’t know if he wants to be humble and loveable like a shoeshine boy, but he knows the ways that the boys are.

"I think from a standpoint from how the fans, the viewers, and the people at home would take it, every son of a b*tch that comes out thanks Vince McMahon, then he thinks it ruins the viewing experience, and it gets heat on him from the viewer, ban that activity. He gets mad if they slip and do,” said Cornette. (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Over 220 people have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame since its establishment nearly 30 years ago.

Vince McMahon doesn't like Superstars thanking him at the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Chairman has ordered Hall of Fame inductees to never thank him during the Hall of Fame ceremony, which was reiterated recently by Kurt Angle.

"That's how Vince is. He never wants the credit for anything," said Angle.

McMahon told Angle to thank fans rather than him or even WWE during his Hall of Fame ceremony back in 2017.

Edited by Alan John