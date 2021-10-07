"Windham, I'm waiting for you"- Four-time champion challenges Bray Wyatt to a fight

Braun Strowman wants to fight fellow ex-WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt next.

WWE released the former Universal Champion in June. Two months later, Wyatt was released as well. Both of these releases took the wrestling world by storm, and fans were not happy in the least.

In an interview with Control Your Narrative, Braun was asked about his next opponent. Strowman responded by heaping praise on Bray Wyatt and sending a message to the former WWE Superstar.

"I don't know if it's really one person. I think it's anyone, anyone that has something inside them that they need to get out. Anybody that needs to be set free. These things have always been good [stares at his hands] at setting things free... There's only one man on this earth that I want to see knocking that door. He's family, he showed me things in life that I never could have imagined seeing. He bestowed the gift upon me of being the godfather to his son. Windham, I'm waiting for you brother," said Strowman.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are close friends in real life

Braun Strowman debuted on WWE's main roster six years ago as The Wyatt Family's newest member. During the stable's long run, Strowman learned about the business from Bray Wyatt. After the faction disbanded, Braun did well for himself as a singles star.

Strowman competed against major WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and many more. Shortly after his Universal title win over Goldberg, Strowman had a full-fledged feud with Bray Wyatt. The latter eventually defeated Strowman for the Universal title at SummerSlam 2020.

It remains to be seen what Bray Wyatt has to say about Braun Strowman's challenge. Would you like to see these two men face off in a ring again?

